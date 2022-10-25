As an Iowa farmer, I see a lot of good things about Liz Mathis.
As an Iowa farmer, I see a lot of good things about Liz Mathis.
First, she has an almost 30-year career as a journalist reporting on many agricultural issues.
Second, her family has rural roots that helped broaden Liz’s understanding and concerns for Iowa.
Finally, she has been an Iowa state senator for ten years and has developed into a well-rounded legislator whose bipartisan efforts get the job done.
Liz’s opponent, Ashley Hinson, voted against two important Acts that helped Iowa and America through the COVID crisis. The economy of the United States benefited from the infrastructure and healthcare improvements that fortunately passed despite Hinson’s negative votes.
Liz Mathis will make a great Representative in Congress.
Thomas Hayes
Lamont
