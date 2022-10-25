Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

As an Iowa farmer, I see a lot of good things about Liz Mathis.

First, she has an almost 30-year career as a journalist reporting on many agricultural issues.

Tags

Trending Food Videos