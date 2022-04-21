The Oelwein Area Historical Society wishes to thank, one and all, for a successful first fundraiser of 2022. The “one,” in this case, was our “Soup and Pie Nite” held earlier this month. The “all” is: “good cooks with great soups”; good bakers of pies; an excellent turn out from the community — all of whom seemed to thoroughly enjoy just being together; very generous donors; and decent weather. Thank you so very much for coming.
On a personal note, I wish to thank each and every member of the Society who helped in any way, from beginning to end of evening, planning, preparation, and “pay-off,” as those who attended helped the Historical Society continue to meet the Museum’s needs as we look ahead. We do so appreciate you!
Lora Saunders
Oelwein Area
Historical Society