To achieve results in doing anything, you must perform four sequential steps: you must first Plan, then Organize, then Direct, and then finally Control the result to make sure everything happens as planned. Any parent running a household does this naturally. Businesses must do this to survive. It should be self-evident that our federal government should also do this.

But it seldom does.

