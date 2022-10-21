People decide to join a career in service for a variety of reasons. Whether it was the military, law enforcement, or healthcare, I’ve always taken my oath to protect others to heart.
Serving in a combat zone overseas, I saw firsthand what it looks like when a government takes away the rights of those in their country. I have also seen how hard it is to gain those rights back once they’ve been taken away.
As a veteran, I fought to protect liberty, freedoms, and the US Constitution not just for the people I agree with, but for everyone in my country. I didn’t think I’d ever see one political party stripping away the rights of Americans.
However, when Roe v Wade was overturned, Republicans indicated there are a number of rights they will take away if they regain a majority of legislative power.
I’m concerned about what kind of life my children, especially my daughter, will have in a state and country where lawmakers like Ashley Hinson want to take away their rights. It’s bad enough Representative Hinson supported a national abortion ban, but she supports criminalizing leaving one’s state to seek abortion care.
Taking away rights is a slippery slope. It might start with abortion, which may not directly impact you, but where will it end? What other rights will we lose? I do not wish to find out. This is why I support Liz Mathis, someone who will protect our rights and freedoms.