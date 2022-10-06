Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tyrades! by Danny Tyree

Have you heard of the “quiet quitting” trend that is being breathlessly reported on social media?

Quiet quitting refers to doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary.

Trending Food Videos