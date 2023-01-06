Great news!
We are hoping to regroup our Oelwein Writers League starting on (Monday,) Jan. 9 at 10 (a.m.) Weather permitting, we’ll be meeting at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Great news!
We are hoping to regroup our Oelwein Writers League starting on (Monday,) Jan. 9 at 10 (a.m.) Weather permitting, we’ll be meeting at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room.
The plan is for me to be there waiting for whoever wants to join again or be a new member. There is no cost and we even have coffee. We would like to plan the most convenient time and other things to get started. We will even accept anyone who wants to enjoy listening to our writings and have a friendly group.
Come all you folks who write poems, adventures, good stories, any type of writing. Come back, Mary Lou, with your poetic talent. Come back, Vernie, with your good-old-days writings. We want Judy there, too, and hope she will bring her happy thoughts. Come back, Ron, our talented leader. And Jimmy, we need you to bring insight for us. Mary Jane, even if you must drive in a blizzard, we would sure like you to come back. I’ll bet the newspaper misses our writings. And Jake, we could use you to brighten the day.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could have a big group to start again like we had before COVID stopped us?
If you are a writer and can’t get there in person, you can send us a copy and someone will read it to us.
Caroline Bruehahn
Oelwein Writers League (O.W.L.)
Oelwein
Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.