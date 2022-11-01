To the Editor,
To the Editor,
Have you heard about little orphan Annie? She has been a friend of mine since the poet James Whitcomb Riley told about her in a spooky poem.
Annie liked kids and she used to tell them stories and scare them into being good. We read about her around Halloween time.
We liked her witch tales.
Annie told about two kids that the Goblins snatched away and gave us some good advice, which would go well for times like this. This old world is all upset, and we need some good rules to live by. Here is part of her last verse, in her own words:
“You better mind yer parents
An’ yer teachers fond and dear.
An’ cherish them ‘at loves you
An’ dry the orphan’s tear.
An he’p the pore an’ needy ones as
Clusters all about. . .
Er the Gobbluns will git you
Ef you
Don’t
Watch out.”
Wouldn’t that solve a lot of our problems?
Ms. Caroline Bruehahn
Oelwein
