Several years ago, a crazy, hell-driving school bus driver was speeding, went off a curve, into the ditch, and tipped the bus on its side. It made national T.V. news.
Immediately, there was a big ballyhoo about the “need for seat belts in school buses”, but there was no big ballyhoo about the “NEED TO BETTER SCREEN SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS TO BLOCK OUT THE CRAZIES.”
The pushers of seat belt laws don’t want “crash PREVENTION.” Back in 1987 when the seat belt debate was in the Iowa Legislature, a person that was involved in that issue told me “They WANT you to crash, so they can give credit to the seat belt for saving you.”
I can understand why school bus drivers want all kids fastened down so they’re not jumping around like jack rabbits. I also know we have seat belt laws for reasons other than for the safe-ty of citizens: “citizen control” is one of them.