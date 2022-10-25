Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Several years ago, a crazy, hell-driving school bus driver was speeding, went off a curve, into the ditch, and tipped the bus on its side. It made national T.V. news.

Immediately, there was a big ballyhoo about the “need for seat belts in school buses”, but there was no big ballyhoo about the “NEED TO BETTER SCREEN SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS TO BLOCK OUT THE CRAZIES.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos