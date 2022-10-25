I saw on the TV news about a schoolgirl being approached by a stranger twice. The stranger offered her candy to climb into a van. The girl ran away screaming: the TV news people said she did the right thing.
I got to thinking--what if the child had asthma? It would be all they could do just to run and no more.
If children would start carrying the small air horns like the ones you see at parties and ball games or were seen caring them to and from school and were ready to use them at any sec-ond, perhaps the abductions wouldn’t happen as much.
And if people in the neighborhood heard the air horns going off, they could come to help the children in numbers.