LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank the community of Oelwein for hosting a blood drive on April 14, 2022. A total of 37 units of blood were collected, saving and sustaining the lives of 111 people in need. Your lifesaving gift is appreciated and celebrated.
LifeServe Blood Center would like to recognize donors that achieved milestone donations at this blood drive. They are:
1 Gallon – Steven Arndt and Mark Stewart
6 Gallon – Leslie Grundmeyer
Together these 3 individuals have donated 64 pints of blood – sustaining the lives of nearly 200 people. What an amazing gift!
If you happen to know them, make sure to give them a shout out and thank them for their amazing dedication to saving lives through blood donation.
Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support. Be sure to text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777 to make your next appointment and we look forward to seeing you next time.
A special thank you to our volunteer sponsor group: Friends of MercyOne.
Thank you for recognizing our donors,
Kathie Gayther
LifeServe Blood Center B+
Territory Representative