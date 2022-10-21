If you are a small-government fiscal conservative, Governor Reynolds should be your worst nightmare.
She loves big government and is against local control. She has spent her entire first full term mandating policies from Des Moines that should be decided on the local level.
In 2021, she twice sabotaged local school districts, first, by changing the definition of what counted as instructional hours in the middle of February and then signing into law a big government mandate revoking local district’s ability to set their own mask policies, quite literally in the dead of night. We can debate what the best policies were to try to educate kids during a health crisis, but these debates should have been dealt with by locally elected school board officials.
Also, in 2022, she ended the session with a state power grab removing local authority on issues like selling fireworks and constructing casinos.
In both 2021 and 2022, Governor Reynolds was fiscally irresponsible when she sent Iowa State Troopers to Texas in a political stunt. The state troopers had no legal authority to arrest anyone and it cost the state of Iowa $300,000 for this stunt. It should be particularly offensive to conservatives to see the governor use law enforcement as props and waste taxpayer money.
If you want to rein in state power, vote against Kim Reynolds this election. She claims to be conservative but loves big government and wasteful spending.