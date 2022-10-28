Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CO2 pipelines are bad for all Iowans, not just those with impacted land.

CO2 pipelines threaten a massive diversion of public dollars that would help fund real climate solutions that prepare everyday people for the future that lies ahead. Big Ethanol is looking to make a pretty penny off its own customers, the farmers. CO2 pipelines do not care about climate change. They care about the money that’s made available by monetizing carbon emissions.

Tags

Trending Food Videos