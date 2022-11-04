Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nothing is more Iowa than enjoying a hog roast and a motorcycle ride, and supporting our veterans. That’s why my annual Roast & Ride has become a favorite Iowa tradition! It’s a chance for folks to admire our state’s beautiful landscape, enjoy delicious BBQ, and hear from top conservative leaders.

Here in Iowa, we love our veterans, and as a combat veteran myself, I try to find unique ways to honor and support these heroes. That’s one reason why we added a ruck march to our day of activities this year. A ruck march is a common military training exercise where you carry a weighted pack — better known as a ruck sack — and walk in honor of the fallen and all of our servicemembers and veterans. Despite our early morning start time, veterans, servicemembers, and civilians alike came out to participate in the ruck and, most importantly, to honor Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page.

