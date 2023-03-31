There will be no possibility of me winning a huge lottery prize because I won’t be playing.
The amount is what the problem is to me.
My life is just fine the way it is — like the proverbial church mouse. At my age, I’m not looking to gain fame by choosing numbers at random.
What did I do to earn that much money? I sometimes tell my great-grandchildren that they are spoiled but have not reached the rotten stage yet.
What do you think my life would be like if I were to win over a billion dollars?
First of all, there would be people coming out of the woodwork claiming to be a long-lost relative or someone who wants to show me that I’m too dumb to take care of my business.
People would be asking me when I’ll be moving out of that little red house, or, have you picked out your new car yet? Some will be saying, “I suppose now you will stop buying your clothes at the Goodwill?”
I would have to become a recluse and hide from the money-grabbing shysters.
The only thing I wish is that the one that wins it will find great charities to share the wealth.
Vernie McLennan
Oelwein