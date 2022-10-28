I am an independent voter trying to pick the best person. I don’t understand why people blindly vote a straight party ticket. Look at the lemons that got through riding Trump’s coat tails.
This election is extremely important. Will we be a democracy guided by good people or a country led by extremists? Trump made it possible for the extremist movement in America. They have always been around, but Trump’s actions and statements gave them someone to rally around and allowed them to do what they wanted.
Trump got extremists into office in 2020, making a sham of our government. Some are running for re-election. New extremists are also running. Time magazine reports Republicans are supporting extremists at all levels. They have 201 radicals running for office, and all are election deniers.
Trumpians are running for 11 Secretary of State positions, an important office because they watch over the fairness of elections. After what Trump did in 2020 trying to get these people to change the outcome of their state elections, we need strong, honest people in this position, who won’t influence the outcome. 36 Governor offices are at risk. If the extremists win these, Trump may get a government that he can redesign.
Hopefully, these Trumpians will lose. We also have the cowardly Republicans that have done nothing to stop Trump and his cohort from tearing away at our country’s foundation. Vote them out, also.
We don’t need politicians that make wild statements based on nothing, lie to your face or in ads, vote against popular public opinion, are obligated to anyone but the voters, or have a fanatical agenda like racism, bigotry, guns, conspiracies, migrant phobia, religion, power, etc. If they fit any of these criteria, are they really who we want representing us? Check your candidates out. A good website is justfacts.votesmart.org.
These candidates are found everywhere. Four members of our city council voted for an item that was very unpopular with the public. Why?
The county supervisors’ race has an independent candidate and two Republicans. One of the Republicans says he believes in the Constitutional Sheriffs movement. Vote for two.
At the state level, undeserving candidates abound.
For Governor, Republican Reynolds is up for re-election. Not a beacon for democracy.
Reynolds voted against us on most major issues. She has extremist leanings, and even brags about defeating COVID, but her lack of effort to prevent the spread may have contributed to over 10,000 of our fellow Iowans dying. She needs to be voted out before she can do more harm.
A poll by Selzer & Company says 65% of Iowans want a new governor. Let’s give them one.
Democrat Deidre DeJear’s main goal is to save democracy. She is worried by what Reynolds and her extremist cohorts are doing to Iowa.
For Attorney General, Democrat Tom Miller is doing a great job; he is for the people.
Republican Brenna Bird opposes and seems to have extremist leanings.
State Auditor Democratic incumbent Rob Sand found that a record $25 million in funds was misspent by Governor Reynolds’s people.
Republican Todd Halbur opposes. He has a poor record.
For the Secretary of State’s job, it is important to elect a person who is trustworthy and impartial.
Republican Paul Pate made it harder to vote absentee. He had Trump headline his rally and refuses to disavow Trump. He is obligated and extreme.
Democrat Joel Miller, his challenger, feels voting should be made easier with more time to access ballot boxes.
For the state’s House of Representatives, new District #63 means two new candidates.
Republican Michael Bergan is rated extreme by justfacts.votesmart.org.
Democrat Tim Lecander is for the people.
On the national level:
US House Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson is extreme. According to her voting record, the only person she is for would be herself, not women, Veterans, children, minorities, old people, or us. She runs untruthful ads.
Democrat Liz Mathis is her challenger. Liz Mathis is more grounded, truthful, and aware of reality than Mrs. Hinson. She will be honest with fellow Iowans and not sell out to the highest bidder.
US Senate, Republican Chuck Grassley:
People wonder why would he run; he must realize it is doubtful he would ever complete his term. The most common thought is, if he did win, he would retire quickly and Gov. Reynolds (if, heaven forbid, she got re-elected) would be told to appoint Grassley’s grandson to his seat.
What a sham!
Has he sold out to extreme ideas, favors, power, money? Who knows? Grassley embarrassed himself during Obama’s presidency by doing Mitch McConnell’s bidding. During Trump’s era, Grassley became extreme. Once financially conservative, Grassley shocked America by supporting Trump’s largest tax cut ever. The elite got richer and we suffered having to pay back the enormous national debt created and now have less public services and protections. Grassley did well, though, receiving nearly $2 million for his farm businesses.
Grassley has not spoken against Trump’s corruption or his right-winged fanatic minions. He allowed Trump to appoint a Supreme Court Justice during his final year, opposite of what he did for Obama. We now have the most politically driven, extreme, least trusted Supreme Court ever. The Court did do Grassley a favor by reversing Roe vs Wade, something he has always wanted to do.
Big Pharma has rewarded Grassley with $1,400,000 for his campaign.
Democrat Mike Franken is Grassley’s challenger. A retired Three-Star Admiral and Iowa farm boy, he served his country for almost 40 years and wants to improve the leadership that we have not been getting from our senators. His credentials to lead are impeccable. He is more aware of modern challenges that face our state and nation. He can make decisions, obligated only to the people of Iowa. As a Senator, he will be dependable, honest, trustworthy, disciplined, and is a highly education person with integrity. He will not sell out!
I truly am an independent voter, but with Trump’s influence over so many Republican politicians, it is hard to locate many I agree with or trust. When I watch or listen to campaign ads, it feels that Republicans distort the truth far more than the Democrats, especially the Trumpians. Democrats seem to want to help society and the Republicans want to help themselves. Before you vote, investigate what’s being said in those adds.
We need honest politicians that will defend our Democracy, not condone attacking it, those who will make decisions based on common sense, not on conspiracies, that will work with everybody, not just their party.
Before you vote, be sure to read the constitutional amendment the extremists want passed. It might be on the back of the ballot. They basically want no control in Iowa.
Thank you.
David Gearhart
Oelwein, IA