I am an independent voter trying to pick the best person. I don’t understand why people blindly vote a straight party ticket. Look at the lemons that got through riding Trump’s coat tails.

This election is extremely important. Will we be a democracy guided by good people or a country led by extremists? Trump made it possible for the extremist movement in America. They have always been around, but Trump’s actions and statements gave them someone to rally around and allowed them to do what they wanted.

