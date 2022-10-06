Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It’s Columbus Day again. Rather than denounce it as a celebration of western cultural appropriation and white male privilege, let’s make it an occasion to celebrate our diversity.

If you think about it, Columbus and his crew could be considered the first immigrants. As the first to make land in the western hemisphere (admittedly an arguable point) their adventure led to the founding of the United States, an occasion still worthy of attention no matter what the people behind the considerably problematic 1619 Project might say.

