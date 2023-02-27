After hearing Monday from opponents of a proposed bill that would have established new rules governing the building of future carbon pipelines in Iowa, Republican Senators, led by Mike Klimesh of Spillville, have dropped the proposal from consideration.
If enacted, the bill would have required future pipelines to gain the assent of at least two-thirds of landowners along the pipeline’s route before the company could request the authority from the state to take the remainder by force through eminent domain.
Among those expressing their opposition was Shelby County’s Cynthia Hansen, a landowner who made clear that she does not want a carbon pipeline near her property, so much so that her stance included encouraging senators to ban eminent domain’s use for such projects entirely.
“Iowa legislators have been quick to enact laws that protect the rights of citizens to own their firearms…but where are the legislators when landowners have been asked for the last two sessions, excuse me,” she said, as her voice broke, according to a Radio Iowa report, “for protection to defend the rights of our land?”
The opposition to carbon pipelines voiced during Monday’s subcommittee hearing, by Hansen and others, was so consistent and overwhelming that it swayed lawmakers’ intentions of working to pass the future building restrictions.
“I’ve never had a bill that absolutely nobody liked,” Klimesh said, according to the Radio Iowa report.
“I think they’re telling us they don’t want us to go forward, even if we have motives that might be friendly,” added Schleswig Republican Senator Jason Schultz.
In the House, meanwhile, it is anticipated that a bill will be considered later in the week which would establish new rules governing the three carbon pipelines currently being constructed in the state, which may provide those in the Senate an opportunity to reconsider the subject, Radio Iowa reported.