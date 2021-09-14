ORAN — Oran Day will be Saturday, Sept. 18, mostly at the Oran Tap and Cafe and Oran Event Center. The theme is “bands, bags and barbecue (BBQ).”
The craft and car show will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oran School Events Center, 24878 Pleasant St. The Oran Tap and Cafe at 5062 Main St. will be open at 11 a.m.
BAGS: Things get underway at 1 p.m. with the bags tournament, $20 per team, 100% payout. Bring your own team and bags.
BBQ: Smoked baby-back ribs barbecue will be available from 5 p.m. to midnight.
BANDS: DJ with a Beat will “spin” tunes at 12:30 p.m. Shawn Ster plays at 4 p.m. The Chocolate Crackers will perform at 8 p.m.
For guaranteed ribs and overnight camping, call ahead, 319-638-6726. There will be breakfast and a bloody mary bar at 8 a.m. Sunday.