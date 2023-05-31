Following a joint investigation conducted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship (IDALS), the owner of the Oran Locker is facing several misdemeanor charges related to the mislabeling of meat.
According to a press release, charges were filed Tuesday against 53-year-old Todd William Briddle of Readlyn, who owns the Oran Locker. The four misdemeanors are all for fifth-degree fraudulent practice and include two counts of offered for sale and transportation adulterated and misbranded meat food products in intrastate commerce, according to court documents.
Each charge, the documents indicate, “relates to a sale by (Briddle) of a small package of meat lacking a State-mandated label.”
While Briddle will be required to make an initial appearance on June 14 to receive official notice of the charges against him, “the violations are not serious enough to justify a formal arrest,” the court documents noted, as a summons was issued in lieu of arrest.