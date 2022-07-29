FAIRBANK — As the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year approaches the Wapsie Valley Community School District and Oran Mutual Telephone Company have been working together to increase the security resources across the district.
The Oran Mutual Telephone Company has donated $50,000 to improve the security in each of Wapsie Valley’s school buildings, according to a news release distributed by high school and junior high principal T.J. Murphy on Friday.
At all buildings, the donation covered security improvements that included upgrading the video surveillance storage systems, upgrading the duress alarm system, and installing additional exterior and interior high definition cameras.
In addition to those upgrades the junior/senior high school will have the door access controls installed on the remaining eight exterior doors on the building.
The Wapsie Valley School District thanks Oran Mutual Telephone Company for its partnership and generosity to keep students and staff safe, the release said.