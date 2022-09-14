Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oran craft show Swinton/Nickel booths - file photo

Some creations displayed by Kathy Swinton of Cedar Falls and Sharon Nickel of Waterloo, as Sharon’s Cozy Quilts during the September 2021 Oran craft show at the school events center. The 2022 show will occur Sept. 17.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER PHOTOS

The fifth annual Oran School Craft Show and Car Show and Shine will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Oran school is located at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran.

Over 25 new and returning crafters will be selling toys, metal work, yard décor, glass ware, cutting boards, kitchen items, magnets, bird houses, woodwork and wreaths. There will also be sporting goods, solar lights, crochet animals, knitting, baby items, leather work, jewelry, purses, ceramics, tatting, shell and resin art, live plants, Christmas and fall items.

