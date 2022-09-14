The fifth annual Oran School Craft Show and Car Show and Shine will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Oran school is located at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran.
Over 25 new and returning crafters will be selling toys, metal work, yard décor, glass ware, cutting boards, kitchen items, magnets, bird houses, woodwork and wreaths. There will also be sporting goods, solar lights, crochet animals, knitting, baby items, leather work, jewelry, purses, ceramics, tatting, shell and resin art, live plants, Christmas and fall items.