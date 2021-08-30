Oran Tap and Cafe weathers pandemic with relief grant aid

ORAN — The Oran Tap was a place of many memories, but in spring 2018 it was slated for demolition when Corinne and Jake Schares discussed taking it over.
“We were visiting about the Oran Tap being a place that — we have so many memories — that we all love. Because this is home to us. To my husband and me and so many friends,” said Corinne Schares.
“I spent most of my years in Fredericksburg,” she said of her schooling; “and then finished up at Wapsie Valley (Class of 2000), as did my husband. I’ve been in this area about 25 years.
“It was actually supposed to be knocked down on a Monday, but the previous Friday, the people that owned it approached me and said, ‘Are you really serious about having the Oran Tap? Do you want to give it a shot?’” she said.
She summarized Jake’s and her discussion.
“We both agreed, ‘What do we have to lose? We could lose everything, but we still have each other!’” She glanced over at the bar where Jake and a friend were laughing.
“They’re laughing at me, but it’s true!” she said.
She also had related experience in restaurants, bar management, finance and insurance.
They purchased the condemned building in March 2018 and began renovation.
“We did windows and siding; we’ve since done insulation, we’ve updated the electrical. When we redid it, I bet 100 gallons of paint went into this place.”
They persisted through the pandemic — thanks to some Iowa Economic Development Authority restaurant and bar relief grants Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated from $40 million in federal CARES Act funding, which Reynolds highlighted with a visit to the Oran Tap last Thursday.
“When it initially shut down, it was depressing. I probably spent a couple weeks just laying around wondering, what are we going to do,” Schares said. “Because not only did we have bills to pay at the restaurant, at least a mortgage to keep up with, I lost my full-time job.
“So when the Iowa grant came out, it helped us immensely,” she said. As her own accountant, she had to catch up on receipts to apply. It paid off.
Recipients had to be impacted by closures and other mitigation efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds hinged on proving a 15% loss in sales tax receipts — and retailer’s use tax and surcharge returns — in the second and third quarters of 2020, from the same time frame in 2019.
“The Iowa grant was what helped us get through the shutdown,” Schares said. “There was a first and a second one.”
The Oran Tap is among many area restaurants and bars that received some of this relief funding. A state report shows this included 13 establishments in Fayette County from Oran to Clermont, 12 in Buchanan County from Hazleton to Brandon, 15 in Clayton County, from Edgewood to McGregor, and 14 in Bremer County as near as Tripoli.
Grant award amounts could be up to $25,000 and were determined using a tiered system based on the percent of gross sales loss, per the state.
The Oran Tap received $15,000, per the state report.
“I did not ask for $25,000,” Schares said. “I thought ‘There’s other places out there that need the money as well, I don’t want to be greedy.’”
The cafe was also supplemented somewhat by a federal paycheck protection program loan. It didn’t cover the increase in payroll expenses that she had from the time frame in 2019 to 2020.
“But it helped,” she said.
Schares explained why there were two rounds of the IEDA grant.
Of the IEDA grant, Schares first sought only the lost income for the three-month shutdown she anticipated.
“I anticipated just a three-month shutdown when I applied for it, so I took the income that I would lose in that three months, and that’s what I applied for,” she said.
“We closed down March 17. So that got us through.
“Then of course when we reopened, things didn’t go back to normal. Things were still completely screwy. The masks weren’t a big deal, but having to go from this chair to this chair and put a mask on? Like, does it really do anything? You’re sitting down, you don’t need a mask, you stand up, you’ve got to have a mask.
“We made it through that too,” she said.
“You had to be at 50% capacity, you had to be seated, you had to be closed at a certain time, which, the closing (early) didn’t really affect us much because — we’re Oran.
“But that’s where the second Iowa grant really came into play and helped us because it supplemented all the income we were losing. It helped pay for expenses.
“Things shut down that long, things go bad. I had to replace my walk-in cooler because — you know, you leave a building, even if you’ve got stuff running, you leave it for three months…”
She trailed off about the perishables.
They are the only restaurant in Oran.
“It’s the best restaurant in Oran,” she added with a grin.
Undisputedly.
“They ask me how it’s going today, and I say, ‘Just another day of me winging it.’ Because I do, I wing it every day,” Schares said.
“It is still fun,” she said. “I look forward to coming to work, I look forward to making people happy and visiting with people. I feel like I’ve made a lot of friends, and I’ve gotten to know the community.
“People absolutely did miss it,” she said.
“I’d say we missed it too, but — for myself personally, despite the hardships of the business being closed, I was able to reconnect with my family, and my children, my husband. We did stuff we haven’t done in years. We did a lot of fishing, foraging. We spent a lot of time together because — it was the only option. But it was good, it was really good,” she said.
“When you start a business, you really put everything into it, you bust your butt,” she said. “And you don’t realize how much you give up. Until — that happened — and you realize you’ve been missing this part of your life. So now I’ve got a good balance of both of those.
“Because I used to be open Tuesday through Saturday, now I’m just open Wednesday through Saturday. I still work on that third day off, because I do all my home stuff and do my running. But before, I was doing it on my second day so I only had one true day off. So now I’ve got two days off and I still — it’s enough now. It’s better.”