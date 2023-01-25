Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A rye crimping roller in the field.

 Photo courtesy ISU Extension and Outreach

AMES, Iowa – Organic producers looking to increase benefits from a no-till system now have a guidebook to walk them through the process.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach publication “Organic No-Till Production” provides a “how-to” for organic no-till production in Iowa, which utilizes a rolled down cover crop to facilitate weed suppression, with the commercial crop drilled, planted or transplanted into the rolled mulch.

