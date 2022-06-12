After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Hazleton went “Back Into the Haze,” and Commercial Club President Amy Ekstrand was “extremely impressed” with the turnout.
“Our parade attendance is the best in three years,” Ekstrand said Saturday, noting it exceeded that of 2019.
The first “can jam” tournament with a cash prize Friday night saw eight teams of two participate. In it, the teams attempt to land a Frisbee in a small barrel. The partner is allowed to assist the Frisbee into the goal.
Out of eight teams, the first-place-winners, Shawn and Renae Streittmatter, were generous with their winnings.
“They won $80 and they returned their winnings to the Hazleton Commercial Club,” Ekstrand said.
For the band, Third Offense, which played Friday more than 100 people attended -- “double the normal crowd,” Ekstrand said.
The rain didn’t do much more than threaten Saturday’s daytime activities. From the 10 a.m. parade through the 2:30-3 p.m. skirmish-style skit by Civil War reenactors from the 3rd Iowa Light Artillery of Army of the Southwest, alongside a day of kids’ games in City Park, only scattered drops were felt.
Margaret Maddigan, who has operated Margaret's Crafts in Oelwein for the last 15 or so years -- after a couple years of retirement -- said she has been attending to the Hazleton celebration for some three decades. What began as a card table and chairs has expanded to a sizeable tent. She attended "a few Oelwein Celebrations" and now travels a festival circuit from Marquette to Spillville to Independence.
T&T Barbecue, another Oelwein business, was also operating at Hazleton City Park on Saturday. Pizza Ranch Oelwein was in the parade and had some offerings in the shelter house. Vendors from Buchanan County were also on site.
All this bodes well for the community, which benefits from the funds raised at the town celebration.
All proceeds from Commercial Club events are reinvested into the community, at events throughout the year -- a Halloween bag giveaway and Christmastime kids’ shoppin event in addition to Haze Daze -- and in scholarships for high school seniors. Scholarship rules are being modified, so watch the Hazleton Commercial Club’s Facebook or see the school counselor for updates, Ekstrand indicated. Profits have also gone to beautify the community -- including light pole welcome-to-town banners, tables and chairs for the American Legion Hall and lighted snowflakes that line Hwy. 150 at Christmastime.
Volunteers are needed to carry on these traditions and improve the quality of life in Hazleton. For details or to help, call Ekstrand at 319-240-4704.