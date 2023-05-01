Osborne Park in Clayton County has announced its plans to reintroduce an on-site campground to its list of recreational amenities, a decision coming nearly 20 years after the facility removed its previous one along the Volga River due to a series of flooding events.
The campground project, which is being funded in part by a $345,000 grant from the state’s Destination Iowa program, reflects an effort by Clayton County Conservation to satisfy the wishes of those it serves throughout northeaster Iowa, Conservation Board Executive Director Jenna Pollock explained.
“When I first started, we did a public feedback survey,” recalled Pollock, in speaking with KMCH Radio. “We did a five-year plan in 2018, and found a shocking amount of comments from the public (asking to) bring the campground back to Osborne, ‘Osborne Campground, we miss it, we have such fond memories’… So it’s definitely a passion project to make sure we are meeting the community’s need and their desires to see that take place.”
When completed, the new site will provide guests several different camping options, ranging from spaces with electrical hookups to those which are more traditional and rustic, Pollock said.
“We’ll be developing 20 electric and water campsites, and some additional tent camping or more primitive sites within the park,” Pollock noted, according to the KMCH report.
The new campground, “located out of the floodplain,” is also expected to include “modern restrooms, showering facilities, and a sanitary station,” a Clayton County Conservation publication titled “Osborne Oracle” stated.
And while the new addition is not expected to be ready until the 2025 camping season, work on the project should commence shortly.
“We anticipate the groundbreaking will definitely take place this summer beginning with the earthwork package and, if we are fortunate, the electrical and water components can happen this year, as well,” Pollock said. “We want to make this open to the public and useable as soon as conceivably possible.”
Though the campground’s resurrection was based on local interest, its return may also be a boon for regional tourism more broadly, given the park’s position on the doorstep of the driftless region, a reality not lost on Pollock or those with Osborn’s Welcome Center, which is located within the park, just south of Elkader on Highway 13.
“We’ve always felt that (Osborne is) a prominent place in the driftless area that welcomes folks to Iowa. And this is… kind of a next level for us… to be able to offer additional services to guests and travelers coming to the Welcome Center. They can stay overnight… split up their trip, get to know Clayton County and the surrounding communities a little bit better,” Pollock noted in the KMCH report.
Currently, Osborne Park features both the Clayton County Conservation Board offices as well as the Osborne Nature Center, the latter known for its native wildlife exhibit, which includes “a black bear, mountain lion, bobcat, fox, raccoon, and various species of avian raptors,” according to the park’s website.
The park is also home to several hiking trails near the Nature Center and the adjoining Osborne Pond, in addition to shelter houses available for special events and the Welcome Center, itself, which boasts “a brochure room with informational guides and brochures on places all over Iowa. There is also an Iowa Room Giftshop which sells made-in-Iowa goods, as well as many other various items.”