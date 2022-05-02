An Ossian man was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday, May 1, in Washington County.
The Iowa State Patrol reports that Brenden Poole, 25, of Ossian, died after the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving went off Highway 218 east of the city of Washington, and crashed shortly before noon Sunday near the 73 mile-marker. The trooper reported witnesses at the scene stated Poole’s vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, entered the west ditch, vaulted a small creek and crashed into a tree. A minor who was traveling with Poole was injured in the crash. That name is not being released.
Multiple agencies assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.