On Aug. 19, 2023, the Buchanan County Animal Shelter dba Otter Creek Animal Shelter will celebrate its fifth anniversary. As we look forward, we are also taking time to reflect on our activities and progress during 2022.
The shelter has continued to grow and improve over the past year while working to ensure that all animals we serve receive quality care while they wait for their new families and forever homes.
During the past year, the shelter has continued to serve a large number of cats and dogs in our facility. We receive multiple calls weekly and are consistently run a waiting list, as we are full.
More of the animals we have received this year have had complex medical needs that have required interventions to ensure they are healthy prior to adoption. As a non-kill shelter, we work daily to see that all the cats and dogs at the shelter receive quality care including regular vet support and a clean, safe and enriching environment while they are in our care.
The shelter is a non-profit run by volunteers including a board who oversee operations. As a volunteer-run organization, we have no administrative costs so all funds go directly to animal care. We also do not receive any funding from the county or state.
The shelter does employ six part-time staff that assist with daily operations and animal care during the week.
Operations at the shelter are funded through generous financial and supply donations, grants from a variety of sources and multiple fund-raising events. During the past year, fundraising events have included bake sales at Oelwein’s Dollar Fresh, Oelwein’s Pizza Ranch fundraisers, our annual spring breakfast, holiday wreath sales, Fall Fest event, Holiday Hoopla with a large silent auction and our daily fundraiser of can collections.
We also offer opportunities to honor family, pets and friends through annual cat condo and dog-run sponsorships.
During 2022, we received generous grants from the Buchanan County Community Foundation, the Guernsey Charitable Foundation and the Micco Foundation. These funds have allowed the shelter to provide medical care, install new vinyl flooring throughout the shelter and purchase a water softener that has been important to ensure that our well water is of a high quality. We were also honored to serve for the second time as the charitable partner for the BrewBQ in Independence in August.
One of the programs that expanded last year was our trap/neuter/release program which will return this spring after several winter months off. Individuals from Buchanan and Fayette Counties are able to bring in feral/community cats to the shelter on set dates and times in live traps to have them fixed, receive a rabies vaccination and an ear notch for a low price.
During 2022, we had a consistent waiting list throughout the spring, summer and into the fall which allowed multiple community cats to live a better life while helping to control the population in our local communities.
In 2022, the shelter also worked to continue developing and improving relationships with our communities including local businesses and a variety of groups of all interests and ages.
The shelter has partnerships with multiple school districts in the area including Oelwein, Independence, Jesup, Denver, Wapsie Valley and Starmont. Students from these schools have completed volunteer hours, donated items for events, toured the shelter and completed educational programs in the context of our efforts. The shelter also works with students from Upper Iowa University, community groups and various youth groups from throughout the area including 4-H and scouts. All of these individuals along with volunteers who help support activities and events are vital to the shelter’s success and growth.
The shelter would like to thank everyone who has supported us through almost five years as we look forward to the next five. We look ahead to your continued support at some of our upcoming events including a bake sale at Dollar Fresh in Oelwein on April 1 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and more events this summer including Pizza Ranch fundraisers, a vendor show and our fifth anniversary event.
Please plan to stop by the shelter and visit some of our adoptable animals if you are looking for a new family member. After reading all requirements, applications can be found and completed on our website, ottercreekanimalshelter.org.