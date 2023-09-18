The Otter Creek Animal Shelter’s annual Fall Festival, at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is Sunday, Oct. 8. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be kid's activities, bake and craft sale, and pumpkins for sale. Modern Woodmen will provide lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be available to visit. This event is free, but donations are welcome toward animal care.

