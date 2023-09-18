The Otter Creek Animal Shelter’s annual Fall Festival, at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is Sunday, Oct. 8. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be kid's activities, bake and craft sale, and pumpkins for sale. Modern Woodmen will provide lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be available to visit. This event is free, but donations are welcome toward animal care.
Otter Creek Animal Shelter Fall Festival is Oct. 8
- Deb Kunkle
-
- Updated
Tags
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
62°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage: 68%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:51:43 AM
- Sunset: 07:10:24 PM
Today
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.