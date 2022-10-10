Sunday marked the Otter Creek Animal Shelter’s third annual Fall Fest at their Hazleton location.
“We had a great turnout,” the Shelter’s Ronda Reid said. “We had a variety of volunteers including Upper Iowa students and some of our regular supporters.”
In addition to the generosity of these volunteers, lunch was also donated for the event. Reid noted, “Food was graciously provided by Tim O’Loughlin and family with Modern Woodman,” a menu which included hot dogs, brats, and hamburgers, as well as chips.
Those in attendance included both familiar faces as well as others who were new to Otter Creek. “There were a lot of first time visitors who had never been to the shelter who visited,” Reid said, while noting, “we had a large number of children who participated in our outdoor games,” which included ring toss and bowling.
The items the organization had for sale at the event were also popular among the gathering. “We had many donations for the craft and bake sale,” Reid reported, while the shelter also had, she said, “multiple people order wreaths as we kicked off our greenery sale.”