Sunday marked the Otter Creek Animal Shelter’s third annual Fall Fest at their Hazleton location.

“We had a great turnout,” the Shelter’s Ronda Reid said. “We had a variety of volunteers including Upper Iowa students and some of our regular supporters.”

