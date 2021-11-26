A maintenance worker at an Independence manufacturer is facing multiple felonies after threatening other employees and sexually grabbing two women.
Michael William Schleusner, 31, of Washburn, was arrested Nov. 18 on four counts of second-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury, all serious misdemeanors, as well as two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse (aggravated misdemeanors) and the Class C felonies of second-degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon-injure/provoke fear.
He made his initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court on Nov. 19 and his bail was set at $50,000 cash or corporate surety.
According to the criminal complaints, on Thursday, Nov. 18, around 9:15 a.m., the Buchanan County 911 Communications Center took a call from a manufacturer in the 700 block of 17th Street Southeast in Independence. The human resources department was asking for immediate assistance because Schleusner was out of control, threatening staff, making verbal threats of a possible gun, refusing to leave and “causing a huge scene.”
He also grabbed the persons of two separate woman and made sexual statements, the complaints say.
The complaints add that he yelled at several individuals that he was going to go to his locker, get a gun, and come back and kill them.
When police arrived, they found Schleusner on the south side of the business property and he called police and other employees vulgar names.
The complaints say he “started to focus” on a police captain’s weapon on his right side.
The captain ordered Schleusner to turn around. He turned slightly and was placed up against a dumpster. There he “tensed up and refused to follow our commands,” the complaints say. “The defendant began to try to escape our hold and was leg swept and taken to the ground. Once on the ground, we were able to gain his hands and place him securely into handcuffs, double locking them.”
An officer sustained a cut to his left thumb during the altercation.
Schleusner was transported to the Buchanan County Jail where he remains.