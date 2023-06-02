The Oelwein Police Department has received a state award for its efforts in community policing and community engagement. The department was recognized for its “Project One,” as a best practice in law enforcement community policing.
The honor was presented at an award ceremony held in Coralville at which the Iowa Police Chiefs Association presented the OPD with the 2022 Leadership in Community Policing Award.
Captain Ronald Voshell accepted the award on behalf of the department.
The IPCA identifies and rewards best practices in community policing by recognizing police organizations that use the power of collaboration and partnerships to make local communities safer from crime.
“We are humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious statewide award. Our team deserves all of the credit for their hard work and their compassionate service to our community,” said Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan.
Project One is a multi-year initiative that was started to prove that one action, effort, gesture, person, team, or community can truly make a difference. It is a multi-faceted approach that utilizes the talents and passions of the officers while working with various community groups and partners to accomplish tasks.
Each time Oelwein Police Officers led an initiative of service through Project One, they passed along the idea that one effort, gesture, kindness, makes a difference somewhere in the community. Project One teaches youth and reminds adults of the power of that single action and how it can create a positive ripple effect.
Examples of Project One have included shaping up tree foliage at a local business, serving food at various local fundraisers, Movie with a Cop at the Middle School, helping FFA students with a holiday food drive, Coach 5-0 interacting and mentoring with student athletes, Poker Run for St. Jude, Arrest Hunger! and many more.
Chief Logan said each year, every officer performs at least one community project. The officers choose areas in which they wish to become involved or activities they think can be used to benefit others.
The award presented last week is the second similar acknowledgement for the Oelwein Police Department’s “Project One.” Previously, the department received the 2017 International Association of Chiefs of Police Award for Leadership in Community Policing.
“Our officers proudly serve our community in so many of the ways that communities expect from their public safety departments. But they also do so much more above and beyond that,” Chief Logan said. “It is great to see the department once again recognized for this.”