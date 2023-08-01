Among the highlights of Elkader’s annual Sweet Corn Days celebration is the crowing of Sweet Corn Days Royalty, which took place last Friday evening and included the selection of Gracie Cummer as Miss Elkader 2023.
This year’s contest included four competitors, all of whom were more than worthy of capturing the honor, Cummer explained.
“Everyone should have been crowned,” she said, still coming to grips with her selection. “It’s just a great group of girls. It’s just amazing.”
As memorable as the event was, however, Cummer’s thoughts quickly turned to the larger importance of her selection and what it meant for her moving forward in 2023.
“It was exciting, definitely,” she said. “It’s just a great opportunity for me to serve my community and give back. I’m excited.”
As the reigning Miss Elkader, her responsibilities will include a number of special tasks as well as opportunities to represent her hometown and assist others across the community and region.
“Throughout the year, I’ll be at the library reading children’s books, I’ll be at different parades, just helping whenever needed,” she said. “I am super excited for the year.”
For Cummer, who will soon begin her senior year at Elkader’s Central High School, the honor meant even more because it happened during Sweet Corn Days, which she noted holds a place of unrivaled significance to her hometown, particularly in its ability to renew its residents’ connections with their families and neighbors.
“It’s very important,” she explained, of the town’s annual July celebration. “You have everyone coming back from generations to generations. You see families coming back that may have moved away after their life in Elkader, and it’s just super fun seeing new and old faces.
“It’s a great time for everyone to gather together to have some fun,” she concluded.