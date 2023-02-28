Master of Ceremonies Justin Davie was in full narrative mode and things got a little goofy at the 2023 FFA Sweetheart Royalty coronation. Earlier, in a series of competitive games by class, a group of sophomores scored the most points.
“It was a year ago today that one of the most successful reigns in royal history formed, WV Sweetheart King and Queen started. (2022 Sweetheart King Braden) Strottman came from nowhere, had a great campaign manager, took the crown and wore it well for a year. He was a humble king,” Davie said.
Strottman walked up and read to himself the king’s name and passed behind the boys with the crown and the cornstalk scepter decorated with four ears of corn indicating some artistic license.
“Peaceful transfer of power,” Davie commented.
Strottman paused behind sophomore Andrew Matthias to crown him the 2023 Sweetheart King.
“He got a haircut, that’s why he won, looks good,” Davie said.
2022 Queen Delaney Youngblut hovered the tiara over the heads of all three candidates, moved back to the center, then back to the right.
“She’s faking everybody out,” Davie said.
Finally, Youngblut placed the tiara on freshman Kylie Strottmann’s head.
“The crown just passed from brother to sister,” Davie said, explaining Braden’s relation to Kylie.
Preceding the coronation, the class games competition began with a tug of war. Second was a relay that combined a pedal tractor race, basketball shoot, and square scooter relay. Third, a Hungry, Hungry Hippos simulation entailed the player placing their chest on the scooter while another student steered their feet. The kid on the scooter could only grab one dodgeball at a time.
The sophomores won, and all appeared to have fun.