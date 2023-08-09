Among the winners during last week’s Clayton County Fair Horse Show was Zoie Dietrich of Guttenberg, who brought her horse Moon to participate in both the halter class and games competitions.
“I’ve been doing this for two years,” explained Dietrich, who later won the Intermediate Showmanship award. “But with him, this is my first year. I’ve been working with him for about a year and a half.
“I just want to show,” she added.
Though she has been working with horses for some time, her focus on the three-year-old Moon represented a new challenge for Dietrich, according to one of her instructors, Neaka Tipsort, who was by Dietrich’s side in the time leading up to the contests in National.
“It’s her first shot at a baby,” Tipsort explained, about Dietrich’s training of Moon. “He’s a young one, and she’s done some really good work with him.”
“He’s just ready to start riding and breaking,” she continued.
Despite Moon’s youth, Dietrich indicated she had, indeed, already ridden him, while also revealing that their work together had gone well overall, though, given the horse’s youth, was not without incident.
“Good, though a little challenging,” she noted, of their preparation.
As befitting work with a young learner, meanwhile, part of that training had invariably been focused on creating a strong mutual relationship, she said. “I am spending time with him, getting a bond with him,” Dietrich explained.
In addition to the halter classes, Moon was also a participant in several games, including “pole bending (and) flag race,” as well as egg and spoon, she noted.
“He’s an active three-year-old,” Tipsort added, in further explaining Moon’s packed games schedule during the competition. “He’s very advanced for a little three-year-old, and she’s doing great with him.”
Prior to the competitions, Dietrich expressed her hopes for Moon, while also striking a more reserved outlook, based on her animal’s youth and inexperience.
“To do well,” she said, in describing her goals, “but he’s never done that kind of stuff, so I don’t expect to do the best.”
“We’re hoping for a positive experience for both,” Tipsort concluded.