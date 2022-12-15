Thanks to widespread illness-related absences among both students and staff, the Marshalltown Community School District decided to cancel school both Thursday and Friday of this week.
Along with the spate of illnesses, the school also identified the lack of available substitutes as another important factor leading to their decision.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the district explained that this combination “presented significant challenges to our current ability to provide a high-quality educational experience onsite for all students.”
“We know this creates an inconvenience for many of our families relative to childcare,” the announcement continued, “and we don’t make these decisions unless deemed absolutely necessary. Our hope is that, within the next few days of rest and recuperation, everyone can become healthy and finish the 2022 portion of our school year strong.”
During the closure period, no school-sanctioned extracurricular activities will be held, while school is expected to resume with its normal schedule on Monday, Dec. 19.
This decision to cancel school occurs during a period witnessing what some have called a “Tri-demic” of illnesses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza and resurgent strains of COVID 19, which are sweeping through much of Iowa and the nation and taxing many urgent care facilities.