Courtesy MCSD/Facebook

Thanks to widespread illness-related absences among both students and staff, the Marshalltown Community School District decided to cancel school both Thursday and Friday of this week.

Along with the spate of illnesses, the school also identified the lack of available substitutes as another important factor leading to their decision.

