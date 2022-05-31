Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program will tour the Lidtke Mill and Mill House in Howard County on Thursday, June 16, after departing in a 9 a.m. shuttle from Osborne Park. Osborne Nature Center is located on Hwy. 13, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point. Reservations are required by calling 563-245-1516.
Built in 1860, Lidke Mill is situated on the scenic Upper Iowa River near Lime Springs. Rare for a mill, Lidtke Mill preserves the original equipment left exactly as it was when owner Herman Lidtke closed the mill in 1960. The tour will also include the miller’s house with many things to see and stories about the family who ran the mill.