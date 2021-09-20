Oelwein City Council listened as downtown property owner Barb Wegner talked about a building she owns that has been an ongoing topic on disrepair at the recent meeting Sept. 13.
Wegner told the council there was significant history in the building at 27 S. Frederick Ave., where she operated the Seams Sew Simple sewing notions shop for 10 years. Her great-great-grandfather had purchased it from Mr. Oelwein in 1873, so it has been in her family nearly 150 years. She said the building housed Oelwein’s first shoe store. Wegner said she realizes her building could use some love. Over the years, there have been issues, some that she overlooked, and some damage brought on by neighboring construction. For her, getting things fixed is a matter of not having the funds. She said it would be very sad to have the building torn down, knowing the history of it.
In a phone interview Sept. 20, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the city is currently in negotiations with Wegner on the property. He said the city would like to get something done other than continuing to levy fines. The building has to be completely cleared out and cleaned out before the city would consider accepting it in forfeiture. That clearing and cleaning is still in progress, he said.
Shawn Bentley of O-Town Discounts, 330 S. Frederick Ave., told the council he is planning a “Stock Oelwein Lake” fundraiser for Saturday, Oct. 2. Events will include 3X Wrestling, inflatables, rock wall, and a hot dog eating contest. He requested use of the city’s lot north of the tracks for parking.
The Council approved adopting policies for demolition assistance and house forfeiture, which were recommended from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee.
Approval was given to Trail Improvement Segment 2 of the city’s municipal trail system in 2022. This will create a trail connection from the West Charles viaduct to Red Gate Park, and Levin Park to downtown. The project cost is in the neighborhood of $450,000, with about $310,000 in funding already established.
City Attorney Pat Dillon told the council the airport agricultural land lease is up for rent. He said the city should see a 10-15 percent increase in rent this year.
Mulfinger asked the council to set a special meeting for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 to approve Oelwein Area United Way’s liquor license for an upcoming barbecue cook off and cornhole tournament event set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Plaza Park.
Following an executive session on collective bargaining negotiations and strategy meetings for public employees, the council adjourned.