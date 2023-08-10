P.E.O. Chapter CL met Monday, Aug. 7 at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
Christin Smith, Iowa’s current P.E.O. state president, met with Chapter CL officers at 4:30 p.m. to update each officer on the changes for their specific office. Smith shared many ideas on how Chapter CL can use her president’s theme, “Together We Can Do So Much,” for socials and regular meetings.
Thirteen members enjoyed a 6:30 p.m. taco dinner served by Group 1 Co-Chairpersons Cindy Schrader and Gail Treat.
The regular business meeting followed the dinner. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from 1 Corinthians 13:1-13. Exemplification of the Ceremony of Initiation was held. Reports of committees were given.
The next meeting will be the “BIL” dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Grace United Methodist Church. Group 2 will host a catered meal. Janet and John Hofmeyer III will present the program, “Iceland.”