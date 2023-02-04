Oelwein children’s librarian Katie Schuelke hosts Pages and Play Club at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. Themes are: Feb. 8 Don’t Lick This Book! Feb. 15 Families. Feb. 22 What Sounds Do You Love?
