Children’s librarian Katie Schuelke hosts Pages & Play Club at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the Oelwein Public Library. The program’s focus is on early literacy games and activities. Each week will have a different theme. Themes are: 6/7: A Magic Show!; 6/14: Animals Say; 6/21: Let's Color; 6/28: Use Your Words.
