With final preparations for next week’s sesquicentennial fully underway, those throughout Oelwein engaged in the effort are taking the occasion to also reflect on the city’s history.
Among those looking back amid the preparations was city worker Dan Carnicle, who, along with his two colleagues, was recently assigned to help beautify the city by freshening up the look of the white rails located above the stream on the north side of 1st Ave. SW.
“We’re trying to make everything look nice,” Carnicle explained, of his assignment. “We’ve got to paint all of these, at least make it look decent, because they haven’t been painted for, I don’t know how many years. But don’t get it on the sidewalk.”
His role in preparing the city for its historic celebration also left Carnicle recalling aspects of Oelwein’s history, which recently seems closer at hand than usual.
“I was in the centennial back in 1973. We dressed up. My mom dressed us up,” Carnicle began, his paint brush still in hand. “We had knickers and straw hats and everything back then. My dad, they had a big thing out at City Park where they had canoes and jousting, where they knocked guys out of the boats. But I don’t think they allow that anymore.”
An Oelwein native and life-long resident, Carnicle indicated that, during the city’s 1973 centennial festivities, his maternal grandfather Jess Steggall, was among the residents who assumed a prominent role. “My grandpa was a big deal when they had the first centennial,” he said, “and they had the beard contest and stuff.”
“He worked for Interstate Power Company,” Carnicle continued, in discussing
his grandfather. “He was an electrician; he had a fix-it shop and fixed electronics down on Main St. People brought their fans in or toasters. My mom would talk about that because she did the books for him.”
Those thoughts of family turned next to his own father, Carroll “Beaver” Carnicle, and the auto repair business they ran together for nearly two decades, Beaver’s Service and Repair.
“We started out in a Texaco right on E. Charles there,” Carnicle recalled. “Now, it’s a deck-cleaning service. We started out there in 1980, and then we moved next to Fareway in that building, and we were there until he passed away in 1997. I ran it seven or eight years after that.
“We were a full-service gas station,” he continued. “Wash your windows, check your oil—there aren’t any of those around anymore. There isn’t one.”
Prior to their joint venture, his father had accumulated substantial experience in the business through his earlier employment at Mulder Motors, Carnicle said.
“That was an auto repair business where Birdnow’s is,” he recalled, of Mulders. “They were a GM dealership, Buick, Pontiac and Olds, back in the 1970s. And they lived in Oelwein, the Mulders. Where Birdnow’s is now, that used to be a grocery store and then it got damaged during the tornado in 1968 and Mulders bought it and they turned it into a car dealership.”
After a time operating their business following his father’s death, however, Carnicle and his family decided to move on from the enterprise.
“I never hired anybody to help,” he said. “I told my mom, hey, we should just sell it. We had people trying to buy the building.”
Presently, Carnicle, 60, has been engaged as a worker for the city for “two or three years,” he noted, a role in which he typically completes assignments in and around the cemetery. And while his primary objective is “keeping the cemetery nice,” spending so much time in those surroundings has, as a native of the city, reinforced the inescapable impact of time’s unrelenting passage on the community he has always known.
“It’s pretty tough,” he said, “when you’ve been in Oelwein all your life and you are driving along mowing and the people I’ve known from being in business… there have got to be three or four hundred people that I know that have passed away over the years.”
In looking to the future, however, Carnicle, through his role with the city, noted his intention to help make Oelwein look as inviting as possible for the upcoming sesquicentennial, beginning with the painting assignment, a commitment buoyed by wonderful childhood memories of Oelwein’s centennial.
“That was a good time,” he concluded, in reference to the city’s celebration in 1973. “I was 10 years old. I remember that.”
That, and much else about his hometown, on the eve of its 150th birthday.