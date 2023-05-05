Oelwein Area United Way connected with community partners on Friday for Day of Caring. The annual event provided an opportunity for the city’s parks department to tackle some of its long list of spring projects with the help of willing volunteers.
United Way President Joe Bouska said Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson was the go-to guy for assignments.
“It’s been really great working with Josh. Oelwein has a lot of great parks and there is always more to do than he has staff for,” Bouska said.
This year, Bouska said, was especially good for volunteers signing up. Several local businesses and industries allowed their staff to volunteer for the morning of projects.
Transco Railway employees helped at Platt Park and the Aquatics Center; Bryan Construction helped at Platt Park and wherever else they were needed. Employees from Fidelity Bank, Van Denover’s Jewelry, Birdnow Motor Trade, and Parent Share and Support helped at Red Gate Park and City Park. Ken’s Electric and Veridian were also working at City Park.
R.I.S.E. helped out at Reidy Park, High School and Middle School students were seen picking up trash all around town, and Amanda Tournier of Allure and Lisa Chen, marketing professor at Upper Iowa University, assisted Bouska with a painting project at Levin Park.
Cloudy skies and a light breeze kept the heat and humidity down for the morning and made for a pleasant day to be outdoors. Taking an opportunity to get away from their desks, three Veridian Credit Union employees from Cedar Rapids, JoEllen Zmolek Nyquist, Jennifer Roberts, and Steve Klein, drove to Oelwein and joined Ty Vandehaar, Oelwein Veridian mortgage manager, volunteering at City Park.
“We were here for last year’s Day of Caring, too,” said Roberts. “It’s a great way to help support a community that supports us. Josh assigned us some benches to paint and a few tables in the shelter.”
Bouska said people and businesses were generous in giving this year, as well. In addition to monetary gifts, a lot of donations of supplies for the projects were made.
Ashley Molding donated brushes, gloves, trash bags and water for the Day of Caring. Irvine Water also donated water for the volunteers. Donations of paint came from Jenny and Colton Eickhoff, Ace Hardware, Lumber Ridge, and Norby’s (both paint and stain). Bryan Construction donated the use of two skid steers.
Johnson acknowledged the efforts of United Way in bringing together all the volunteers for the day. Getting the city’s parks ready for the summer is always a challenge, and he said they were able to accomplish a lot of work Friday thanks to the good help.
Connecting members of the community through service and good will is what United Way is all about.