At a send-off of two individuals, Ashton Seeders and Austin Espe, to the Class 1A State Individual Bowling Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, coach Chris DeBack asked the audience at Little Husky Learning Center on Friday how many had been bowling.
Many hands shot up.
“When you get to high school, you can be on the bowling team,” DeBack said.
“Really?” a child asked hopefully.
Seeders (first) and Espe (fourth) qualified individually on Feb. 14 at Camanche.
The pair will head to Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for the Class 1A Individual Bowling Tournament. Tickets go on sale to the public at 12:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Visit https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets. Questions? Contact HomeTown Ticketing at 866-488-4849, option 1.