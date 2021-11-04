The number of Fayette County residents testing positive for COVID-19 continues to drop, but the death toll rose by four in the weekly update released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
New infections were confirmed for 37 county residents in the seven days ending Nov. 2. Cases were more likely among residents 39 years of age and younger. The 18-29 age group accounted for 24% of the cases, while 0-17, 60-69 and 30-39 were each at 16%.
The 50-59 age group accounted for 14%, The 40-49 and 80 and above were at 5%. Only 3% of the cases were in the 70-79 age range.
Fayette County’s vaccination rate ticked up to 60.8% for people 18 years and older. Of eight bordering counties, only Clayton County is lower at 55%. The rate statewide is 68%.
COVID-19 related deaths in Fayette and its neighboring counties were among the 104 more deaths reported statewide in this week’s update. Fayette County’s death toll rose by four since last week’s update and stands at 52 since the beginning of the pandemic.
These deaths occurred between Aug. 29 and Oct. 30, the state reports.
The death tolls in adjacent counties are: Black Hawk 360 (up six), Bremer 70 (up two), Clayton 58, Allamakee 54 (up one), Delaware 50 (up four), Buchanan 39, Winneshiek 39 (up one) and Chickasaw 18.