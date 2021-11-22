Kelly Decker of Masonville has joined Parent Share and Support as a family service coordinator accepting all Fayette County families.
Decker continues with her training and is looking forward to achieving her National Family Support Certification.
She is pursuing her master’s degree at Upper Iowa University in mental health counseling. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa.
In her free time, Decker enjoys traveling, spending time with her family, and many different genres of books and podcasts.The organization announced her hire earlier this fall.
Parent Share and Support strives to support parents as their child’s first and most important teacher through the Parent as Teachers program. This is a free program available to all families in Fayette County with children prenatal to age 5.
Parent Share and Support also offers Crisis/Emergency Childcare to families in Fayette, Buchanan, and Delaware counties, Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention programming to all schools in Fayette County, Child Passenger Safety, and serves as a resource network for families.
Decker, along with fellow family service coordinator Ashley Bolton of Oelwein and director and fiscal officer Kim Puls of Maynard serve all of Fayette County.
To reach Parent Share and Support, call 319-283-4917.