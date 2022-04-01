An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Fairbank.
Holten Taylor Robinson, whose residence is listed in court documents as Parkersburg, is charged in Fayette County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. He is being represented by attorney Joey T. Hoover of Epworth.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 2, Robinson was in a Fairbank residence where he forced a sex act on a juvenile female against her will.
A warrant for Robinson’s arrest was issued Tuesday, March 23, and he turned himself in to the Fayette County Jail on Monday, March 28. His bail was set at $10,000 cash only.
A protection order for the alleged victim was issued on March 28 as well.
Robinson’s arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 13.