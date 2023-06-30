During Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration (July 12 – 16), a number of parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the city. These include:
• Thursday, July 13: the 10 block of West Charles will be closing at 3:30 p.m. and will remain closed until Saturday, July 15 at midnight.
• Friday, July 14: the following roads will close at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until Saturday, July 15 at midnight.
½ of 10 block of N. Frederick (from the Frederick/Charles corner to Veridian drive-thru)
½ of 10 block of East Charles (from the Frederick/Charles corner to the alley)
10 block of S. Frederick (from the Frederick/Charles corner to 1st St. SW)
• Saturday, July 15 only, from 9 a.m. – noon, there will be no parking along the parade route from Advanced Auto to Veridian Drive-thru, to the 10 block of 1st St. SW (Mealey to the Coliseum).