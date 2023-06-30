The Oelwein Parks and Rec and Williams Wellness Center staff is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month during July with popsicles and family fun in a rotation of city parks.
Bubbles will be available, Wellness Center facilitator Jessica Burkhart said, on the center’s announcement.
Events will be held:
•Thursday, July 6, 10 a.m., at Reidy Park
•Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m., at Platt Park
•Thursday, July 20, 1 p.m., at Oelwein Family Aquatic Center. On July 20, Fareway will be sponsoring free root beer floats at the concession stand area.