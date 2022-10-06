Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Cleaning up flowerbeds

Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson hauls buckets of flowerbed refuse to a waiting city truck as he along with his crew cleaned out the downtown streetscape this week for the season.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

City Parks Department employees took a cue from the warmer fall weather to clean out the downtown flowerbeds this week, ahead of the heavy frost expected.

Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson reported it is a large task that requires continued focus to get it all done and wrapped up. With four blocks of Frederick Avenue and two blocks of Charles Street, the work of trimming up shrubs, cutting out the daylilies and hauling the landscape waste away took several days to complete. Now the downtown looks buttoned-up for the fall and winter months.

Trending Food Videos