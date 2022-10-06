City Parks Department employees took a cue from the warmer fall weather to clean out the downtown flowerbeds this week, ahead of the heavy frost expected.
Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson reported it is a large task that requires continued focus to get it all done and wrapped up. With four blocks of Frederick Avenue and two blocks of Charles Street, the work of trimming up shrubs, cutting out the daylilies and hauling the landscape waste away took several days to complete. Now the downtown looks buttoned-up for the fall and winter months.
Johnson recently updated the City Council on the tree board plans to conduct the annual tree planting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The planting will consist of about 55 trees of varying species to promote diversification in the community.
Johnson had previously noted that Dutch Elm Disease and the Emerald Ash Borer infestations have taught the advantages of planting a variety of tree species to lessen the impact on the urban canopy should another tree disease occur.
“The planting on Wednesday will likely start in the morning as this is a huge project that is spread throughout the community,” Johnson said. Any board members interested in donating some time to volunteer to help the department with the project are encouraged to let him know and he will send them time and location information.
“This planting is made possible by a grant the Parks Department wrote and was awarded by Trees Forever,” he said.
There is one week left for local campers as the City Park Campground will wrap up the camping season by Oct. 15 when the water supply will be shut off for the year.