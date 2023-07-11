The eastbound lane of Charles Street near the corner of Frederick in Oelwein was closed indefinitely Tuesday after the report of a structural engineer indicated the north wall of a building in the vicinity posed “an immediate hazard” and was on the verge of collapse.
The building in question is currently home to Forever Changing Consignments as well as three upstairs apartments, two of which are currently vacant, according to Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“We were invited into the building by the owner and from the assessment of our building inspector, they determined that it would be best to bring in a structural engineer,” Mulfinger explained, in describing the situation to the Daily Register. “So, the owner brought in the engineer this morning, and they believe the north wall is in danger of some type of collapse, and so the city took action this morning and placarded the business and also the apartments, and that essentially does not allow any activity or occupancy of the premises.”
Because of the imminent danger posed by the collapsing wall, both the adjacent sidewalk as well as the nearby lane of Charles were closed, in an effort to “keep people away from that area throughout the week and weekend, which will be challenging,” Mulfinger noted.
“At this point, we are still assessing the situation,” he continued. “The building owner is in contact with his insurance company, and then they will be making contact again with an engineer, and some type of firm or contractor to come in and fix the building. We are sympathetic to the building owner at this time because it’s going to take a lot of resources to get that building back into shape.”
While the north wall poses a significant and present danger, the remainder of the building is more sound, Mulfinger noted.
“The engineer is confident, though,” he said, “that if that wall should give way, the rest of the structure would not be as compromised.”
The timing of the closures, which he identified as “not ideal for anyone,” is likely to cause additional problems, given the city’s sesquicentennial celebration, which begins today, Mulfinger said, while also emphasizing that the necessary course of action could not be avoided, given the circumstances.
“It is going to be difficult, but it is something that has to be done at this point,” he affirmed.
“We were (already) going to shut (that portion of Charles) down for the 150th to vehicle traffic, but foot traffic would have been allowed, so now we are working in conjunction with the 150th committee to make some moderate changes to where they want to put people,” he said, in explaining the development’s impact on the upcoming festivities.
Also in regard to the sesquicentennial, even in light of this development, “the parade route is okay,” he indicated.
Generally, however, uncertainty reigns as to the building’s immediate future, Mulfinger noted.
“That significant of a structure and that piece of a building,” he observed, “is not something just anybody can come in and deal with, so it’s going to take quite a bit of time to line up those contractors.
“We don’t have a timeframe yet,” he continued, about what the city and its residents can expect for a remedy. “We are still working with that building owner and it’s going to take a while for them to line everything up.”
In closing, Mulfinger noted the genuine interest of the property’s owner to address the concerns in a timely and suitable fashion.
“It’s really unfortunate,” Mulfinger said, in that respect. “We are hoping to work with the building owner the best that we can, because they want to remedy the situation as much as the city and everyone here does. It’s going to be a lot of work for them and we’ll see as we progress and what it’s going to take to get that building back up to a standard where we can open everything up.”